“Saturday’s storms did a lot of damage to power equipment, homes and businesses.”
Storm damage: When to reach out to electricians for repairs(NES)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service is continuing its work to restore power to all customers who lost it following the tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee.

However, NES’s work only goes so far. When it comes to making repairs, NES will work on power lines and towers and your meter.

“Saturday’s storms did a lot of damage to power equipment, homes and businesses. If you are still without electricity, it is important for you to understand the equipment outside your structure,” NES said.

NES does not make repairs to feeder lines, weatherheads, masts or the meter base.

“If you have damage in these areas, you will need to contact an electrician as soon as possible to facilitate that portion of the repairs,” NES said.

