Springfield announces dates for storm debris pickup

The city will pick up debris on Wednesday and Thursday.
Springfield Tornado
Springfield Tornado(Submitted)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Springfield will collect debris from Saturday’s tornado and storm on Wednesday and Thursday, the city announced Sunday.

The city asks the community to do the following to expedite debris collection:

  • Place their debris beside the road, similar to regularly scheduled brush pickup.
  • Debris should be placed at the edge of their property only and not on sidewalks, in ditches or street, or on vacant lots or vacant properties.
  • Sort their debris into piles of brush and non-brush.
  • Remember to wear protective gear, such as boots, gloves, and goggles, when sorting debris.

For instructions on debris sorting, consult the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Debris Removal Guidelines.

The City of Springfield will collect debris within the city limits. Residents do not need to report debris to the city for pickup.

