Photos released of alleged vehicle connected to targeted Nashville shooting of Uber passenger

If you know anything, you’re asked to call 615-742-7463.
Photos released of alleged vehicle connected to targeted Nashville shooting of Uber passenger
Photos released of alleged vehicle connected to targeted Nashville shooting of Uber passenger(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have released pictures of a Nissan Maxima that is allegedly connected to the late November targeted shooting of an Uber passenger on Interstate 65 North.

Metro Nashville police released three pictures of a Nissan Maxima with a black moon roof from the Nov. 25 murder of Stephen Rouse III.

Previous Coverage:
Drivers on edge after 2 shootings on Nashville interstates
New details: Uber passenger shot, killed in targeted Nashville shooting

Police said Rouse was in the back of an Uber when he was followed by the Maxima. He was shot and killed by a passenger in the Maxima on I-65.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Several school systems will be closed or delayed on Monday because of the weekend tornados.
Tennessee counties close schools after weekend tornadoes

Latest News

Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Nashville pet foster care org offering help for pets after tornado outbreak
Nashville pet organization offering help for pets after tornado outbreak
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in South Nashville
A child was fatally shot in Tennessee and now police are investigating the circumstances of...
TN In Ten 12-11-23