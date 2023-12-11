Photos released of alleged vehicle connected to targeted Nashville shooting of Uber passenger
If you know anything, you’re asked to call 615-742-7463.
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have released pictures of a Nissan Maxima that is allegedly connected to the late November targeted shooting of an Uber passenger on Interstate 65 North.
Metro Nashville police released three pictures of a Nissan Maxima with a black moon roof from the Nov. 25 murder of Stephen Rouse III.
Police said Rouse was in the back of an Uber when he was followed by the Maxima. He was shot and killed by a passenger in the Maxima on I-65.
