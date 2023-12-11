Photos released of alleged vehicle connected to targeted Nashville shooting of Uber passenger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have released pictures of a Nissan Maxima that is allegedly connected to the late November targeted shooting of an Uber passenger on Interstate 65 North.

Metro Nashville police released three pictures of a Nissan Maxima with a black moon roof from the Nov. 25 murder of Stephen Rouse III.

Police said Rouse was in the back of an Uber when he was followed by the Maxima. He was shot and killed by a passenger in the Maxima on I-65.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call 615-742-7463.

Plz help us identify this white Nissan Maxima with a black moon roof from the 11/25 murder of Stephen Rouse III. Rouse was in the back of an Uber when he was followed by the Maxima. He was fatally shot by the Maxima's passenger on I-65 N. Know anything? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/aYI5uZPjmU — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 11, 2023

