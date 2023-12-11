Officials: Some NES customers could be without power for days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville officials provided updates Sunday morning after a tornado ripped through the Madison area, killing two adults and a 2-year-old child on Saturday.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, OEM Director Chief William Swann, and Nashville Electric Service addressed members of the media after a deadly, devastating night in Metro Nashville. And the issues could continue as crews work to recover and restore power to thousands.

Davidson County was among several counties hit hard as a tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee killed six people, three in Davidson and three more in Montgomery County. O’Connell said 22 total structures collapsed during the storm, with “countless others” damaged. Officials from the OEM are accessing damages, estimated to be in the millions.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released the identities of the three people who died on Nesbitt Lane in Madison late Saturday night. They reported that 37-year-old Joseph Dalton, 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez, and 2-year-old Anthony Elmer Mendez died when Dalton’s mobile home was rolled by the tornado and flipped on top of a residence where Perez and Mendez were hiding inside.

Dalton’s 10-year-old son and Perez’s 7-year-old son were also in their respective homes when the tornado hit and were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with injuries but are expected to recover. The main areas of destruction occurred on Nesbitt Lane in the Madison area, where the three deaths were reported, and a church on Dickerson Pike, where 13 survivors were transported to nearby hospitals. The patients are listed as stable and expected to recover.

Our North substation is located in Madison and like Hendersonville, it sustained significant damage. The control building was damaged as well as some of the interior structure. NES crews are assessing damage and making repairs. #NESOutageAlerts #NashvilleTornado2023 pic.twitter.com/axqcpJtmRo — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) December 10, 2023

Nashville Electric Service continues to work to restore power to about 6,000 people as of Monday morning. NES CEO and President Teresa Broyles-Aplin said a substation possibly exploded during the tornado. She said it’s possible some customers in the Hendersonville area could be without power for days because NES substations in Hendersonville and North Nashville received significant damage. That damage is also impacting the transmission system coming out of the Saundersville and Edenworld substations, she said.

The majority of the current outages are fed from these substations. NES crews are on site at each substation working to get them back online as soon as possible.

Anyone who wishes to help the recovery efforts in Davidson County can go to the Nashville Responds website. Anyone who needs help can request help there as well.

