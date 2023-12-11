Nashville pet organization offering help for pets after tornado outbreak
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville pet foster care organization is offering help to those affected by the tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee over the weekend.
Pawster Nashville wants to assist those displaced after the storms who need temporary care for their pets.
“Our hearts and paws are with our friends in the path of the tornado and storms last night. If you need temporary care for an animal, please contact us at info@pawsternashville.org, text 615-434-4913, or complete an intake form at http://pawsternashville.org/help,” Pawster Nashville said.
