Mississippi man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, beating girlfriend on vacation in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Mississippi man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly kidnapped and beat his girlfriend while they were on vacation in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said 23-year-old Bricen John Rivers was arrested after the kidnapping and brutal beating of his 22-year-old girlfriends on Monday morning.

The victim’s family called from out of state and told dispatchers she called them screaming, afraid that her boyfriend may kill her. Police said the couple came to Nashville last Thursday and were staying at a short-term rental.

The two were visiting downtown Sunday evening when Rivers allegedly became upset and they left the bar. While in the car, police said Rivers began hitting the victim as he was driving and took her phone.

Eventually, Rivers stopped the car in a parking lot and continued assaulting her, causing the victim to lose consciousness, police said.

“Officers worked with the victim’s family to obtain her location in North Nashville near Scovel Street, where the couple’s rental car was found at the Ninth (Avenue) intersection,” MNPD said.

Officers could hear the victim banging on the vehicle as she tried to escape. Police said she was able to get out of the car when officers arrived.

Rivers was seen reaching for a gun in the back seat, however, both officers stopped him and took him into custody. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with significant injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Rivers is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and interference with an emergency call. He’s being held in lieu of a $251,000 bond.

DV detectives today arrested Bricen Rivers, 23, of Miss., today after he brutally beat his 22-year-old girlfriend while on vacation in Nashville. She called her family afraid Rivers may kill her. She was taken to Vandy with severe injuries. He is being held on $251,000 bond. pic.twitter.com/bWI2p62W1H — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 11, 2023

