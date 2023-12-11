Metro Diner’s “Stuff N’ Waffles with Turkey”
Stuff N’ Waffles with Turkey
Needed:
- Ingredients for your favorite stuffing recipe
- Roasted Turkey Slices, heated
- Mashed Potatoes
- Brown Gravy
- Cranberry Sauce
Instructions for the Stuffing Waffle:
- Buy (or make yourself) your favorite stuffing. Cook all veggies and add stock and butter. Cool completely before using. Do not bake stuffing.
- Once chilled, spread an even layer (approximately ½ inch) of the stuffing on a pre-heated waffle iron.
- Close the waffle iron and cook for approximately 6-8 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
Assembly:
- Place one portion of mashed potatoes on one side of the waffle.
- Layer sliced turkey on mashed potatoes.
- Cover both with Brown or Turkey Gravy.
- Serve with a side of cranberry sauce.
- Enjoy!
