Stuff N’ Waffles with Turkey

Needed:
  • Ingredients for your favorite stuffing recipe
  • Roasted Turkey Slices, heated
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Brown Gravy
  • Cranberry Sauce
Instructions for the Stuffing Waffle:
  • Buy (or make yourself) your favorite stuffing.  Cook all veggies and add stock and butter.  Cool completely before using.  Do not bake stuffing.
  • Once chilled, spread an even layer (approximately ½ inch) of the stuffing on a pre-heated waffle iron.
  • Close the waffle iron and cook for approximately 6-8 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
Assembly:
  • Place one portion of mashed potatoes on one side of the waffle.
  • Layer sliced turkey on mashed potatoes.
  • Cover both with Brown or Turkey Gravy.
  • Serve with a side of cranberry sauce.
  • Enjoy!

