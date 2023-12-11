Mayor of Hendersonville declares state of emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor Jamie Clary has declared a state of emergency for the city of Hendersonville.

According to Clary, the tornado that hit Hendersonville on Saturday caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

The city said first responders and emergency services have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected.

“The safety and well-being of our residents are our top priorities,” Clary said in a statement. “The declaration of a state of emergency will enable us to marshal all necessary resources effectively and efficiently to this crisis. Our hearts go out to all of those who have been affected, and we are committed to providing the support and assistance needed during these challenging times.

According to the release, the state of emergency will ensure the continuation of emergency response plans and will also facilitate the mobilization of additional resources to help those of immediate assistance.

Authorities will be working together with regional and state agencies to make a comprehensive and effective response.

Officials advise that residents should avoid driving on Main Street as much as possible. They said an emergency shelter has also been established by the Red Cross at Cornerstone Church to help give refuge and support for those displaced by the tornado.

