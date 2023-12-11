Man shoots woman, burns house down and shoots self during traffic stop, Cumberland Co. investigators say

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville man shot a woman, burned her house down and eventually shot himself after police stopped his car earlier this month, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began when a home caught fire on Flathead Road in Crossville, CCSO said, prompting investigators to look into 66-year-old Gale Meister’s death after her body was found in the burned-down home. During the investigation, CCSO investigators said they identified Frank Lackey, 57, of Nashville, as someone who was living with Meister at the time of the fire.

Investigators also said that, while Meister was inside the home as it burned, she died of a gunshot wound. Shortly after responding to the fire, CCSO officials said that Meister’s car and Lackey’s car were missing from the home.

Later, investigators tracked Lackey down to Rutherford County, CCSO said, and a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent saw him driving Meister’s car. According to CCSO, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop Lackey, but before the deputy could get to the car he was driving, he shot himself, taking his own life.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Ms. Meister during this difficult time,” Sheriff Casey Cox said. “We hope that the conclusion of this investigation will bring some measure of closure to the family and friends of Ms. Meister.”

The investigation ruled the entire incident a domestic homicide, arson and suicide.

