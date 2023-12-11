Man found shot in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting in South Nashville that left one man in serious condition early Monday morning.

According to MNPD, units were dispatched to the Covenant Crossing Apartments on Thompson Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

Police reported that one man was shot while he sat in his parked truck outside the complex. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he remains in “extremely critical condition.”

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

No suspects are in custody.

Note: It was earlier reported by the Metro Nashville Police Department that the victim had died while at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. An update was then released by MNPD that the victim had not died and remains in “extremely critical condition.”

