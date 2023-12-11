To build the sandwich, lay both pieces of ciabatta bread on a cutting board with the cut side facing up. Spread the aioli evenly on both halves of the bread. On the bottom slice of bread, spread an even layer of marinated onions and shredded lettuce. Next, layer the pepperoni, sopressata, mortadella and finish with a dusting of toasted pistachio. Cap the sandwich with the top slice of ciabatta bread and enjoy!