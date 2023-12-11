Making the Italian Sandwich with Ophelia’s Pizza + Bar
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ITALIAN SANDWICH
Ingredients for the sandwich:
- 1 6″ ciabatta loaf, split horizontally.
- 2 leaves of romaine hearts, shredded.
- 2oz white balsamic onions
- 3oz mortadella, thinly sliced.
- 1.5oz sopressata, thinly sliced.
- 1oz pepperoni, thinly sliced.
- 1oz pistachio, toasted and crushed.
- 2oz olive aioli
Method for the sandwich:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the ciabatta bread in the oven and lightly toast for 3-5 minutes.
- To build the sandwich, lay both pieces of ciabatta bread on a cutting board with the cut side facing up. Spread the aioli evenly on both halves of the bread. On the bottom slice of bread, spread an even layer of marinated onions and shredded lettuce. Next, layer the pepperoni, sopressata, mortadella and finish with a dusting of toasted pistachio. Cap the sandwich with the top slice of ciabatta bread and enjoy!
Ingredients for the Olive Aioli:
- 4oz Castelvetrano olives, pitted and finely chopped
- 6oz Duke mayonnaise
- 1oz roasted garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 fluid ounce olive brine ( juice from olive jar)
Method for the Olive Aioli:
- Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and fold.
Ingredients for the White Balsamic Onions:
- 1 red onion, julienned
- 5oz white balsamic vinegar
- 5oz extra virgin olive oil
- 1 pinch red pepper flakes
- 1 pinch dry oregano
- kosher salt, to taste
- black pepper, ground to taste
Method for the White Balsamic Onions:
- In a mixing bowl, combine ingredients together. Let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before using.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.