‘It didn’t sink in yet’ Jolly Ollie’s Pizza left mangled by tornado

30 people were inside the restaurant when the roof and deck collapsed.
Dryden Quigley explains how an employee's quick thinking saved dozens of employees and customers after a pizza restaurant was destroyed.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Owner of Jolly Ollie’s Pizza & Pub was sheltering from the storm at Sam’s Club when she heard the news - no one was injured, but her business was completely destroyed.

“I had a uniform on and a guy just looked at me and said ‘Do you work at Jolly’s?’ And I said ‘Do I own it.’ And he said ‘Ma’am I’m so sorry, but a tornado hit your restaurant,’” Owner Dilyah Knight said.

The tornado ripped off part of the roof, and the deck, and tore through the outdoor dining space. Knight says these things are replaceable though, people are not.

“As soon as I heard the voice say that everyone’s safe - that’s all I cared,” Knight said.

Her staff was able to get everyone to the basement level just before the tornado hit.

“A customer came running to me and said your employees saved so many lives today because we lost our doors and windows upstairs and our deck was blown off,” Knight said.

On Sunday, dozens of people got to work cleaning up the wreckage donating their time, and tools, and even handing out free ice cream.

“We have people just pulling in with tarps and blankets and waters and generators and hugs and I don’t know them. They just come and say we love your place, we just want to make sure that everyone is okay. My phone didn’t stop ringing till three o’clock in the morning,” Knight said.

Catastrophe isn’t new to them. Four years ago the restaurant was badly damaged in a fire. They were shut for 13 months then, but reopened then and plan on one day reopening now.

“We lost it again, but we’ll build it bigger and better,” Knight said.

