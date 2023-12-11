Injuries reported in Clarksville after crash involving fire rescue SUV

The status of those injured is unknown, police said.
Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred in Clarksville on Monday morning, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

The crash happened on Peachers Mill Road near Allen Griffey Road. The crash involved a Clarksville Fire Rescue SUV as it was responding to a structure fire call, police said, adding Peachers Mill Road is currently shut down.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating agency for this crash because it involved a city vehicle,” CPD said. “Peachers Mill Rd. is currently shut down between Abraham Dr. and South Senseney Circle and will shut down for at least the next few hours to all traffic.”

The status of those injured is unknown, police said.

“CPD is asking citizens to avoid this area unless they are directly involved in the tornado relief,” the department said in a media release. “The traffic congestion is making it difficult for first responders to operate as well as CDE who is working to restore power to the area.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Several school systems will be closed or delayed on Monday because of the weekend tornados.
Tennessee counties close schools after weekend tornadoes

Latest News

Clarksville TN
Power outages reported across Middle Tennessee after deadly tornadoes pass through
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man found shot in South Nashville
Clarksville Tornado
Businesses helping Tennesseans after devastating tornadoes
Woman watches tornado narrowly miss her home before destroying church across the street
Woman witnessed tornado narrowly miss her home before destroying church across the street
Volunteers are likely needed for the rest of the week.
Clarksville cleanup efforts begin