Injuries reported in Clarksville after crash involving fire rescue SUV

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred in Clarksville on Monday morning, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

The crash happened on Peachers Mill Road near Allen Griffey Road. The crash involved a Clarksville Fire Rescue SUV as it was responding to a structure fire call, police said, adding Peachers Mill Road is currently shut down.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating agency for this crash because it involved a city vehicle,” CPD said. “Peachers Mill Rd. is currently shut down between Abraham Dr. and South Senseney Circle and will shut down for at least the next few hours to all traffic.”

The status of those injured is unknown, police said.

“CPD is asking citizens to avoid this area unless they are directly involved in the tornado relief,” the department said in a media release. “The traffic congestion is making it difficult for first responders to operate as well as CDE who is working to restore power to the area.”

