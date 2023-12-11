Injuries reported after two-vehicle crash on Clarksville road where crews working to restore power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Injuries are being reported after two vehicles crashed on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville Monday afternoon near Tobacco Road.

Police said the crash occurred at about 3:10 p.m.

One northbound lane is open and moving slowly and one southbound lane is open.

“Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time.”

It was reported earlier that crews with the Clarksville Department of Electricity would be making repairs to power lines on Ft. Campbell Blvd. Instead of closing the road as police planned to do earlier, CDE was able to run the new lines without shutting the roadway completely down.

