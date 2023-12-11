‘I’m not going to forget him, ever’: Family remembers dad, husband killed in Madison tornado as a hero

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A father is dead after a tornado tore through a Madison trailer park on Saturday.

Neighbors say 37-year-old Joseph Dalton lived in one home, and 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez and her two-year-old Anthony Elmer Mendez lived next door. All three died in the storm after Dalton’s home rolled onto Perez’s.

Dalton’s wife, Cassandra Diket, said she knew the trailer they lived in with their 10-year-old son was unsafe. They had plans to move to a home in Old Hickory next week.

Monday, as Diket sifted through what was left of their trailer home, she knew it was there that her husband died a hero.

“My mother-in-law says it now,” she said. “She doesn’t think my son or her would be alive if it weren’t for him.”

Diket said Joseph put his mom and 10-year-old son inside a bathtub to stay safe.

“When I saw the trailer, I was like there is no way,” she said. “There is no way anyone is going to survive.”

Dalton was the only one in their family who died in the storm. Diket wants others to know how he should be remembered.

“He was very strong, very strong-minded, very loving, very caring,” she said. “Literally, I know people say this all the time like ‘He would take the shirt off his back’, but he literally would.”

“I was a first-generation college student, and he was always my biggest supporter for it,” said Hannah Lawrence, Dalton’s sister.

“He always said, ‘I want you to break the cycle,’” added Diket.

Monday, they salvaged what they could for the future. However, it’s the pictures and videos of their hero that Diket wants her son to know are invaluable.

“I said, ‘Look, just cry it out with Mama, because we are going to cry, laugh, we are going to talk about your dad every single day,’” she said. “We have so many memories. I still have photos on my phone, videos, and every day we are going to look at them, and I’m not going to forget him, ever.”

Dalton’s mom and son had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital and are recovering at a family member’s home.

