How to help, receive assistance in Nashville after tornado outbreak

“We learned that Nashville’s resolve is even stronger than we thought.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell is encouraging Nashvillians who need help and would like to offer assistance to visit Nashville Responds in the aftermath of the catastrophic tornadoes from over the weekend.

Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster runs Nashville Responds. The site aims to streamline resources and philanthropy so aid can be rendered to Nashvillians quickly.

“Some of the resources available to our neighbors in need through NashvilleResponds.com are shelter, food support, clothing, hygiene, infant needs, emergency financial assistance, pet needs, medical aid, transportation, debris removal, tarping, and counseling services,” O’Connell said.

The mayor’s office said O’Connell has visited affected areas around the city and the Red Cross shelter to hear the needs of our neighbors displaced by the storm.

At least 22 structures collapsed in the storm and countless more were damaged, according to the Office of Emergency Management. Nashville Electric Service has reduced the outages to about 6,000 after one substation in northern Davidson County was damaged.

“In the aftermath of storms like Saturday. We learned that Nashville’s resolve is even stronger than we thought. I know that we’ll be there for our neighbors. We’re in this together. Nashville responds,” O’Connell said.

Watch below for the mayor’s update in Spanish:

