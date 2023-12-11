How to help: Clarksville, Montgomery Co. sets volunteer cleanup plan

Volunteers can report to Mosaic Church to help in the cleanup efforts.
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Tornado damage in Clarksville(Submitted)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coordinated volunteer cleanup effort in areas damaged by a tornado begins Monday morning.

Volunteers are asked to gather at 8 a.m. at Mosaic Church, 1020 Garrettsburg Road, to begin cleanup efforts. Volunteers are asked to carpool to the church if possible.

From the church, volunteers will be transported by bus to a designated cleanup location. The buses will run on, or about, a two-hour rotation schedule, according to a news release. All volunteers will be asked to sign waivers. No minors will be allowed on cleanup sites.

Volunteers are asked to come dressed appropriately for working in potentially hazardous areas where there is extensive damage and debris. Work gloves and appropriate protective footwear are required.

County officials said search and rescue efforts are complete and the recovery phase is underway.

For information about volunteering, call 931-245-2988.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
First Alert Weather Day guide: How to stay safe, who to contact during severe weather
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Child, 2 adults confirmed dead from tornado in Montgomery Co.

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other local and state officials toured tornado damaged areas in...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee surveys storm damage across Middle Tennessee
Springfield Tornado
Springfield announces dates for storm debris pickup
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
NWS: EF-3 tornado in Montgomery Co, EF-2 tornado in Madison, Hendersonville areas
Several school systems will be closed or delayed on Monday because of the weekend tornados.
Tennessee counties close schools after weekend tornadoes