How to help: Clarksville, Montgomery Co. sets volunteer cleanup plan

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coordinated volunteer cleanup effort in areas damaged by a tornado begins Monday morning.

Volunteers are asked to gather at 8 a.m. at Mosaic Church, 1020 Garrettsburg Road, to begin cleanup efforts. Volunteers are asked to carpool to the church if possible.

From the church, volunteers will be transported by bus to a designated cleanup location. The buses will run on, or about, a two-hour rotation schedule, according to a news release. All volunteers will be asked to sign waivers. No minors will be allowed on cleanup sites.

Volunteers are asked to come dressed appropriately for working in potentially hazardous areas where there is extensive damage and debris. Work gloves and appropriate protective footwear are required.

County officials said search and rescue efforts are complete and the recovery phase is underway.

For information about volunteering, call 931-245-2988.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.