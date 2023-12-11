Homes destroyed in Clarksville neighborhood

“It is not like anything you see on TV.”
Courtney Allen explains how several homes were destroyed in Clarksville.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An American flag and a pulpit were the last things standing inside a church building on Britton Springs Road in Clarksville.

Robert McAvoy lives next door. McAvoy said he hunkered down Saturday night when an EF-3 tornado tore through the neighborhood.

“It is not like anything you see on TV,” McAvoy said. “It felt like it was done in five minutes.”

McAvoy’s home had little damage so he spent Sunday cutting down branches, hoping it would help clear the area for all the crews working to restore power.

“Think about how many people are out here trying to get everyone back up and living normally again,” McAvoy said.

Linemen on the scene Sunday told us despite their best efforts, people should not expect the lights back on by the end of the night.

“There are a lot of things that are a challenge,” lineman Ben McHand said. “People are trying to drive through and get pictures. Broken trees can fall on you.”

In the meantime, McAvoy is trying to find somewhere else to stay. He said he is thankful that his home was spared.

