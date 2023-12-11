Fort Campbell Blvd. to be closed for hours while power line repairs underway in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville police are closing Fort Campbell Boulevard for three to four hours while repairs are made to damaged power lines following the catastrophic weekend tornadoes.

Ft. Campbell Boulevard will be closed between 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Lady Marion Drive on Monday afternoon. Initially, the closure was slated for 1:30 p.m., however, it’s been delayed until 3 p.m.

Clarksville Department of Electricity will be making the repairs.

“It is expected to be shut down for the next three to four hours. Motorists will have to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up,” CPD said.

