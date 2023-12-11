First Alert Forecast: Calm weather this week

Temperatures will be a little above average
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a cold start to the week, milder weather is expected each afternoon this week. Morning lows will still be near freezing for the next few days.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight will be clear with a low in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be bright with highs in the mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

While nights will remain cold this week and early mornings as well, afternoons will see a jump in temperature. Highs will be in the 50s and lowermost 60s by mid-late week.

Each and every day we’ll have sunshine and just a few high clouds.

Milder afternoons are on the way for the rest of this week.
Milder afternoons are on the way for the rest of this week.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

More cloud cover is expected to move into the Mid State this weekend. A developing storm system will stay well south of Middle Tennessee, but still could allow for a brief passing shower to reach our area, especially on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Several school systems will be closed or delayed on Monday because of the weekend tornados.
Tennessee counties close schools after weekend tornadoes

Latest News

Tennessee Supreme Court
6 apply for upcoming Tennessee Supreme Court vacancy
Video: Tornado hits a Nashville Electric Service substation near Nashville, Tennessee.
Tornado hits a Nashville Electric Service substation near Nashville
A tornado hits a NES substation near Nashville, Tenn.
VIDEO: Fireball erupts after tornado makes direct hit on Nashville power substation
A tornado hits a Nashville Electric Service substation near Nashville, Tennessee.
VIDEO: Fireball erupts after tornado makes direct hit on Nashville power substation