First Alert Forecast: Calm weather this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a cold start to the week, milder weather is expected each afternoon this week. Morning lows will still be near freezing for the next few days.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight will be clear with a low in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be bright with highs in the mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

While nights will remain cold this week and early mornings as well, afternoons will see a jump in temperature. Highs will be in the 50s and lowermost 60s by mid-late week.

Each and every day we’ll have sunshine and just a few high clouds.

Milder afternoons are on the way for the rest of this week. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

More cloud cover is expected to move into the Mid State this weekend. A developing storm system will stay well south of Middle Tennessee, but still could allow for a brief passing shower to reach our area, especially on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.