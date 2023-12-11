First Alert Forecast: Calm, peaceful sunny weather expected for several days

A storm system will come close to the Mid State this weekend.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a chilly Monday, but milder weather will develop each afternoon this week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will be sunny, but chilly. Wind will remain light. Temperatures will top off in the 40s.

While nights will remain cold this week and early mornings as well, afternoons will see a jump in temperature. We’ll have highs in the 50s and lowermost 60s by mid-late week.

Each and every day we’ll have sunshine and just a few high clouds.

Milder afternoons are on the way for the rest of this week.
Milder afternoons are on the way for the rest of this week.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

More cloud cover is expected to move into the Mid State this weekend. A developing storm system will stay well south of Middle Tennessee, but still could allow for a brief passing shower to reach our area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Several school systems will be closed or delayed on Monday because of the weekend tornados.
Tennessee counties close schools after weekend tornadoes

Latest News

WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Calm and cool week of weather ahead
WSMV forecast
Monday morning First Alert forecast
Temperatures will drop into the 20s all across the region tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Colder and quieter start to the week
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update