First Alert Forecast: Calm, peaceful sunny weather expected for several days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a chilly Monday, but milder weather will develop each afternoon this week.

THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will be sunny, but chilly. Wind will remain light. Temperatures will top off in the 40s.

While nights will remain cold this week and early mornings as well, afternoons will see a jump in temperature. We’ll have highs in the 50s and lowermost 60s by mid-late week.

Each and every day we’ll have sunshine and just a few high clouds.

THIS WEEKEND:

More cloud cover is expected to move into the Mid State this weekend. A developing storm system will stay well south of Middle Tennessee, but still could allow for a brief passing shower to reach our area.

