First Alert Forecast: Calm and cool week of weather ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cold and frost start this morning, conditions will stay chilly this afternoon with most spots across the Mid State staying in the mid to upper 40s.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around this afternoon, but make sure you stay dressed warm.

Tonight will be cold again with most of the area near 30, if not in the 20s in some spots.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day with good sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures in the mid-50s.

MID/LATE WEEK

More clouds mix in on Wednesday, but we’ll stay dry and temperatures will hold steady in the mid-50s for the afternoon.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday, but we won’t see any big temperature changes as we stay locked in the mid-50s through the end of the week.

THIS WEEKEND

Clouds will mix back in for the weekend, and even though I cannot rule out an isolated rain shower, most if not all of us will stay dry.

