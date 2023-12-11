First Alert Forecast: Calm and cool week of weather ahead

Chilly conditions remain across the Mid State.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cold and frost start this morning, conditions will stay chilly this afternoon with most spots across the Mid State staying in the mid to upper 40s. 

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around this afternoon, but make sure you stay dressed warm.

Tonight will be cold again with most of the area near 30, if not in the 20s in some spots.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day with good sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures in the mid-50s.

MID/LATE WEEK

More clouds mix in on Wednesday, but we’ll stay dry and temperatures will hold steady in the mid-50s for the afternoon.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday, but we won’t see any big temperature changes as we stay locked in the mid-50s through the end of the week.

THIS WEEKEND

Clouds will mix back in for the weekend, and even though I cannot rule out an isolated rain shower, most if not all of us will stay dry.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Several school systems will be closed or delayed on Monday because of the weekend tornados.
Tennessee counties close schools after weekend tornadoes

Latest News

WSMV forecast
Monday morning First Alert forecast
Temperatures will drop into the 20s all across the region tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Colder and quieter start to the week
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other local and state officials toured tornado damaged areas in...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee surveys storm damage across Middle Tennessee