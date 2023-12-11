‘Everything was gone’: Woman trapped inside church during tornado in Madison

By Danica Sauter and Alexandria Adams
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was one of a dozen trapped inside their church’s life center at 3838 Dickerson Pike when the building came tumbling down.

“All of a sudden I heard a real big whistling sound and I said, ‘oh my God,’” Karen Huey said.

Huey and her fellow church members were 15 minutes into a church banquet when the tornado in Madison came through.

“We didn’t even touch the salad cause as soon as the lady put down the salad, they were pouring tea. That’s the only thing I remember,” Huey said.

As the tornado came through Huey and her fellow church members began to pray.

After the storm passed, when Huey looked up, there was no roof.

“I looked sideways, there were no walls,” Huey said. “Everything was gone.”

Huey said another member had a large piece of iron fall onto her.

Some of the church members were taken to the hospital, but most escaped with bruises and cuts.

Since the tornado, Huey has been shaken up.

“Every time I hear wind I jump and look out my window,” Huey said.

Huey credits their faith in God for all of them getting out alive.

“I thank God,” Huey said. “I’ve been thanking him all night long.”

One prayer Huey hopes is answered is the return of the plaques honoring the loved ones who passed away.

“Maybe God will open up doors for us so we can get another church,” Huey said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

