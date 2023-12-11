Deadly shooting investigation underway in South Nashville
A man died from gunshot wounds at an apartment complex off Thompson Lane, according to MNPD.
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in South Nashville early Monday morning.
According to MNPD, units were dispatched to the Covenant Crossing Apartments on Thompson Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.
Police reported that one man died as a result of the shooting and detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deadly incident.
No suspects are in custody.
