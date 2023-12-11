Deadly shooting investigation underway in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in South Nashville early Monday morning.

According to MNPD, units were dispatched to the Covenant Crossing Apartments on Thompson Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

Police reported that one man died as a result of the shooting and detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deadly incident.

No suspects are in custody.

