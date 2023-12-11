Deadly interstate crash in Pleasant View

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. and involed two vehicles on I-24 West.
Two vehicles reportedly crashed and rolled over, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving two vehicles on I-24 West has reportedly caused one fatality early Monday morning near Pleasant View.

According to Smokey Barn News, two vehicles crashed just after the Highway 49 exit off I-24 West. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported the crash occurred just after 3 a.m.

One vehicle rolled completely and the other ended up on its side, according to SBN. One of the occupants died in the crash, and several others were seriously injured.

TDOT reported one lane was closed to allow investigators to work the scene and provide space for crews to remove the wreckage.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado
Several school systems will be closed or delayed on Monday because of the weekend tornados.
Tennessee counties close schools after weekend tornadoes

Latest News

Young Ellie sings "All I Want For Christmas Is You" for people in Clarksville as they assess...
Young girl spreads Christmas spirit during cleanup efforts in Clarksville
Two vehicles reportedly crashed and rolled over, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.
Deadly crash on I-24 in Pleasant View
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in South Nashville
Police are reporting one man died from a shooting at an apartment complex off Thompson Lane.
Deadly shooting in South Nashville