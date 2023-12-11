Deadly interstate crash in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving two vehicles on I-24 West has reportedly caused one fatality early Monday morning near Pleasant View.

According to Smokey Barn News, two vehicles crashed just after the Highway 49 exit off I-24 West. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported the crash occurred just after 3 a.m.

One vehicle rolled completely and the other ended up on its side, according to SBN. One of the occupants died in the crash, and several others were seriously injured.

TDOT reported one lane was closed to allow investigators to work the scene and provide space for crews to remove the wreckage.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.