Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools close for remainder of week after tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - All of Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week after the tornado outbreak on Saturday.

Schools will be closed from Tuesday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 15, the school system announced Monday morning. District offices will also be closed to the public.

Classes are set to resume Thursday, Jan. 4.

CMCSS also released notes regarding the closure:

High school exams will be waived. A student’s highest grade from either the 1st or 2nd nine weeks will be used to replace the exam score. We ask for your patience over the coming weeks as changes are made in PowerSchool to reflect this decision.

When classes resume after Winter Break, Thursday, January 4 and Friday, January 5 will be used as wrap-up days for students for the first semester. CMCSS will begin the 2nd semester (3rd nine weeks) on Monday, January 8.

Decisions regarding athletics and other extracurricular activities and travel for this week and over Winter Break will be communicated tomorrow.

CMCSS will exhaust its inclement weather stockpile days this week. However, with the state of emergency and the devastation in our community, CMCSS leadership has been in conversation with state leaders. We appreciate how supportive leadership at the Governor’s Office and Tennessee Department of Education have been, and we will follow up with more information about this topic in the coming weeks.

“We have been touched by the hundreds of teachers, staff, and administrators who have been reaching out to families to ask what help they need and coordinating school-based efforts,” the school system said.

“Around a quarter of our school buildings remain without power and some campuses are inaccessible, so some schools have been partnering with other schools on outreach opportunities. CMCSS will continue to update families via ParentSquare and social media regarding community resources and opportunities to volunteer. Please click here for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Storm Relief Resource Guide.”

The school system will also be serving meals that can be eaten on-site or taken to go for any family that needs meals from Tuesday-Thursday from 9-11 a.m. while supplies last at:

Glenellen Elementary (825 Needmore Rd.)

Kenwood High (251 E Pine Mountain Rd.)

Northwest High (800 Lafayette Rd.)

Northeast High School will remain a Red Cross shelter until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.