Chef Paulette's Sicilian Almond Cookies
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sicilian Almond Cookies
- 2 cups almond flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon orange or lemon extract
- 3 egg whites
- 1 cup sliced almonds, crushed (I put it in a ziplock bag and press with my fingers to crush)
- 1 dozen candied or maraschino cherries, quartered
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the almond flour and sugar with a fork.
- Stir in the extract and egg whites and mix until a dough forms. Knead lightly to combine. Dough will be sticky.
- Place crushed almonds on a flat plate. Pull off a small amount of dough and roll into a 1-inch to 1&1/2-inch ball. Roll each ball in the crushed almonds, place on a parchment lined sheet pan, gently press a piece of quartered cherry on top of each. Bake for about 12 minutes until golden (makes about 1 dozen or so).
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.