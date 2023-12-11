Sicilian Almond Cookies

  • 2 cups almond flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon orange or lemon extract
  • 3 egg whites
  • 1 cup sliced almonds, crushed (I put it in a ziplock bag and press with my fingers to crush)
  • 1 dozen candied or maraschino cherries, quartered
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the almond flour and sugar with a fork.
  3. Stir in the extract and egg whites and mix until a dough forms. Knead lightly to combine. Dough will be sticky.
  4. Place crushed almonds on a flat plate. Pull off a small amount of dough and roll into a 1-inch to 1&1/2-inch ball. Roll each ball in the crushed almonds, place on a parchment lined sheet pan, gently press a piece of quartered cherry on top of each. Bake for about 12 minutes until golden (makes about 1 dozen or so).

