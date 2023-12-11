Businesses helping Tennesseans after devastating tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Companies are working together to help after a catastrophic tornado outbreak hit Tennessee over the weekend.

In total, six people, including two children, died due to tornados in Davidson and Montgomery Counties. More than 70 people were injured in the storms and hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed. Thousands remain without power.

Here are ways companies are helping in Middle Tennessee:

U-HAUL: U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to victims of the tornadoes and thunderstorms that tore through Clarksville, Madison, Hendersonville and neighboring communities on Saturday.

“Our Hendersonville store sustained damage during these storms, so we know firsthand that our fellow Tennesseans are in need,” said Adam Muszynski, U-Haul Company of North Nashville president, in a media release. “As our people begin to clean up their properties, we are providing a month of free storage services for their belongings. We encourage anyone in need of a storage unit to give us a call and take advantage of our disaster relief program.”

Six stores across Middle Tennessee and one in southern Kentucky are available to provide 30 days of free storage services. The stores are located in Clarksville (2), Madison (2), Nashville, Old Hickory, and Oak Grove, Kentucky.

ACADEMY SPORTS: To aid in the recovery from the devastation caused by the recent tornadoes, Academy Sports + Outdoors will offer free cases of 24-count bottled water to the public at its Clarksville and Madison locations, while supplies last. The free water is available while supplies last.

NASHVILLE JAM COMPANY: Nashville Jam Company is giving those without power in Madison, Hendersonville and beyond free breakfast.

TAILGATE BREWERY: TailGate Brewery in Hendersonville is offering a free piece of cheese pizza for those affected by the tornadoes on Monday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a developing list. Check back for updates.

