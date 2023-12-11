Boy, 5, playing with gun fatally shoots himself in front of siblings, police say

Police say the boy found an unsecured gun after his parents allegedly left him and his siblings alone in their apartment. (WXYZ via CNN)
By WXYZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 5-year-old boy from Detroit is dead after police say he shot himself in the face with an unsecured gun after his parents allegedly left him and his siblings alone in their apartment.

Police say five children under the age of 9 were left unattended Saturday afternoon at an apartment in Detroit. A gun was left on top of a dresser, and a 5-year-old boy picked it up and shot himself, according to Police Chief James White.

“Five-year-old gets the weapon, is playing with the weapon, jumping up and down on a bed, turns the gun on himself and shoots himself in the face,” White said.

The boy died at the scene. The other four children experienced the trauma of seeing their brother lose his life.

“I’ve been here how many times saying this. This is absolutely unacceptable,” White said. “Absolutely ridiculous, irresponsible, stupid and unnecessary, and I’m sick and tired of it.”

The police chief has long pushed for safe gun storage. There have been multiple similar incidents where an unsupervised child either shot themselves or others in Detroit this year alone.

Troy Gainey has lived next door for over a decade. As a gun owner himself, he’s also frustrated at how something like this could happen.

“My prayers is with the kids because that’s what really counts: the kids,” Gainey said. “Be safe with them guns and everything and watch your kids.”

The victim’s parents were arrested. According to White, one parent was out working on a car, and the other was visiting friends at the time of the incident. Prosecutors will determine the charges they will face.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer previously signed into law a pair of gun storage bills that are now in effect. The parents could face harsher punishment because of those laws.

The victim’s four siblings were taken in by Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
First Alert Weather Day guide: How to stay safe, who to contact during severe weather
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Child, 2 adults confirmed dead from tornado in Montgomery Co.

Latest News

Police say the boy found an unsecured gun after his parents allegedly left him and his...
Boy, 5, fatally shoots himself with unsecured gun; parents arrested
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
A Nashville Electric Service substation was heavily damaged when a tornado ripped through...
Officials: Some NES customers could be without power for days
After substations and transformers exploded in the storms, thousands may be left without power...
Substations, transformers explode in storms