BBB: Several charitable organization scams reported after deadly tornadoes in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After deadly tornadoes ravaged Middle Tennessee and parts of Kentucky, the Better Business Bureau warned people of scammers and fake charitable organizations as thousands began rebuilding.

The BBB suggests homeowners reach out to their insurance company immediately. Take pictures and videos of the interior and exterior of your home or property, and document any damage by creating a log of the items lost or damaged by the tornado.

Avoid making permanent repairs until you get approval from your insurance company, as there’s a possibility that your insurer may not fully reimburse you without permanent repairs without authorization.

After assessments, begin researching contractors for any major repairs needed for your home. The BBB encourages homeowners to research contractors by asking for references or verifying their legitimacy through their online website.

“Make sure to get everything in writing, whether it’s the work that’s going to be done or the warranties that’s going to be included,” Robyn Householder, the President & CEO of the Middle Tennessee Kentucky region of the BBB, said. What are the materials? What are the labor costs? Be sure you understand what the terms and conditions are if you need to cancel the contract, and if you’re not sure, give us a call.”

According to the BBB, storm chasers are businesses that follow storms hoping for a quick buck. Research anyone who offers you unsolicited assistance carefully.

Scammers also prey on people looking for ways to give to organizations that help storm victims. Householder says many will guise under a fake charitable organization, trying to obtain money or personal information. So far, the BBB has discovered five fake charitable organizations, and they expect more later this week.

“What you’ll have a scammer do is reverse the order of that name,” Householder said. “They’ll call it the United Way of Montgomery County. Or instead of the American Red Cross, they’re going to call it the Red Cross of the United States. They’re going to take advantage of a very familiar name and change it just enough in hopes that you’re not going to catch it, and that is what we want consumers to be aware of.”

Price gouging is also another way people or companies prey on storm victims.

“Unfortunately, some people will try to take advantage of and hike prices up for supplies that you need like cleaning products or gloves or tarps and things like that,” Householder said. “If you do have that situation and you see that those prices are just way out of whack—contact us and the attorney general’s office, and we will take the appropriate action.”

The BBB encourages people to report any scams at the following website.

