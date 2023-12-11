Are December tornadoes the new normal in Tennessee?

The count of confirmed touchdowns continues to climb after this past weekend’s outbreak.
So, is this the new normal? The answer may be surprising.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tornadoes in December almost feel like the new normal.

Two years ago, there was a tornado outbreak in this part of the country that spawned the infamous Mayfield, Kentucky EF-4 tornado that killed dozens of people.

Then, Middle Tennessee had this past weekend’s tornado outbreak. The count of confirmed touchdowns continues to climb. So far, the tornado that hit Clarksville appears to be the strongest — an EF-3 with 150 mph wind.

So, is this the new normal?

The answer may be surprising. No.

Middle Tennessee has had a late-year increase in tornadoes and severe weather for as long as it’s been on the map. While tornado frequency typically peaks in Middle Tennessee during the spring, March through May, there’s a clear secondary peak in the late fall and early winter.

During the secondary peak, there are very active branches of the jet stream. When they phase or become in sync near or over our area, and a storm system is produced, our chance for rotation to develop in the atmosphere that may in time lead to a severe storm or tornado production also increases.

