6 apply for upcoming Tennessee Supreme Court vacancy

Tennessee Supreme Court
Tennessee Supreme Court(WVLT)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Six candidates will be considered when the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments selects nominees for the Tennessee Supreme Court vacancy.

This vacancy is created by the upcoming retirement of Roger A. Page. Page is set to retire on Aug. 31, 2024.

Below is a list of the candidates:

“The Council will hold a public meeting to consider the candidates on Thursday, January 4, at the Belmont College of Law, Randall and Sadie Baskin Center, 1901 15th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212 at 9 a.m. CST,” the council said.

“Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing. Any member of the public may express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, please contact John Jefferson at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615-741‑2687. Media inquiries should be directed to Barbara Peck at Barbara.Peck@tncourts.gov or (615) 440-2555.”

The council is expected to vote immediately after interviews are conducted and will forward three names to Governor Bill Lee.

