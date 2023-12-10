Woman dies in two-car crash on Gallatin Pike

Police said according to a preliminary investigation, it appears the victim failed to yield the right of way.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday evening at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Chester Avenue.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 34-year-old Tayla Tipton, of Nashville, was driving south on Gallatin Pike when she tried to turn left onto Chester Avenue.

As Tipton was turning, she hit a Lexus SUV going north. The driver of the Lexus said he could not avoid hitting Tipton’s Jeep.

Tipton was taken to Skyline Medical Center where she died.

Police said the other driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, had minor injuries.

According to witnesses, the northbound and southbound drivers on Gallatin Pike had the green light at the intersection. There was no left turn arrow.

Police said the driver of the Lexus showed no signs of impairment.

Police said according to a preliminary investigation, it appears Tipton failed to yield the right of way.

