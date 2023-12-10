Ways to help after ‘catastrophic’ tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A string of devastating tornadoes broke out in Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing six people – including two children.

As crews work to restore power and the cleanup begins, you might be wondering how you can help your neighbor.

Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a group of Davidson County community organizations that aims to help in times of disaster, is now accepting volunteer applications.

Nashville VOAD’s goal is to provide knowledge and resources throughout the disaster to help those affected recover, according to its website. Nashville VOAD provides a single point of coordination for all member organizations seeking to assist survivors so that needs are met in the most efficient manner possible, the website said.

VOAD can also help if you’re in need of assistance.

The United Way and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee are also jointly supporting Davidson County disaster relief efforts through the Nashville Response Fund housed at the United Way. This fund aims to gather “vital resources” to assist in the immediate and ongoing recovery of survivors in the local community, according to a media release. The United Way is accepting donations.

The Salvation Army plans to respond soon to those areas affected by the tornadoes. It will begin a snack and hydration service, alongside spiritual and emotional care Sunday in the Madison and Clarksville communities, according to a media release.

“We expect our response to increase in other areas as they are further evaluated and the level of need across the entire area becomes known,” said Captain Philip Canning, Incident Commander for The Salvation Army in Nashville in the release. “As always, our response will continue until the need of our neighbors is met.”

The Salvation Army says if the community would like to help, monetary donations are being accepted, adding that 100% of the donations will be used to fund its response.

In Clarksville, officials encouraged residents to help their neighbors and said if you’d like to volunteer, call 931-245-2988.

Stay tuned for more ways to help your neighbor as WSMV4 learns more.

