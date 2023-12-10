Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people are now confirmed dead in the Metro Nashville area after a tornado passed through on Saturday evening, according to the Nashville Emergency Operations Center.

We have teams assessing damage and looking for patients. Unfortunately, we can confirm there are 3 Fatalities as a result of the severe weather on Nesbitt Lane. — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) December 10, 2023

The fatalities reportedly happened on Nesbitt Lane.

The Nashville EOC and OEM are assessing the damage and looking for patients in that area.

The Nesbitt Lane area has severe damage. Our Personnel along with @NashvilleFD are on scene. Avoid this area. Remember do not approach downed power lines. pic.twitter.com/0eaShIa8VJ — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) December 10, 2023

Montgomery County has also reported three deaths in the aftermath of the severe storms and tornadoes on Saturday.

