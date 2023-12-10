Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville

The fatality happened on Nesbitt Lane.
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.(Nashville EOC)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people are now confirmed dead in the Metro Nashville area after a tornado passed through on Saturday evening, according to the Nashville Emergency Operations Center.

The fatalities reportedly happened on Nesbitt Lane.

The Nashville EOC and OEM are assessing the damage and looking for patients in that area.

Montgomery County has also reported three deaths in the aftermath of the severe storms and tornadoes on Saturday.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

