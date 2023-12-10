Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency

Three people died on Nesbitt Lane in Madison and 13 people were hospitalized when a church collapsed on Dickerson Pike.
Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell declared a state of emergency after at least three people died after a tornado hit the Madison area.
By Danica Sauter and Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people are now confirmed dead in the Metro Nashville area after a tornado passed through on Saturday evening, according to the Nashville Emergency Operations Center.

The main areas of destruction occurred on Nesbitt Lane in the Madison area, where the three deaths were reported, and a church on Dickerson Pike where 13 survivors were transported to nearby hospitals. The patients are listed as stable and expected to recover.

As a result of the catastrophic damage left behind by the tornado, Mayor Freddie O’Connell declared a State of Emergency for Davidson County. The declaration will open the county’s access to state and federal resources to assist in recovery efforts.

The Nashville EOC/OEM, and Nashville Fire crews continue to assess the damage and look for patients in the region.

Montgomery County has also reported three deaths in the aftermath of the severe storms and tornadoes on Saturday, including one child.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksville TN
First Alert: Catastrophic Tornado Outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
First Alert Weather Day guide: How to stay safe, who to contact during severe weather
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee school
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee elementary school
Clarksville tornado damage
Montgomery County EMA reports injuries, flattened homes after confirmed tornado

Latest News

Mayor O'Connell declares state of emergency
Mayor O'Connell declares state of emergency
Clarksville TN
Power outages reported across Middle Tennessee as devastating tornadoes pass through
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Child, 2 adults confirmed dead from tornado in Montgomery Co.
The Nashville Emergency Operations Center confirms at least three people died in Saturday's...
At least three dead off Nesbitt Lane