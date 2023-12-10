Tennessee counties close schools after weekend tornadoes

All schools will close Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System logo
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System logo(CMCSS)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Tennessee counties have announced school closures for the upcoming school week following deadly tornadoes and storms that ripped through the state.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced Sunday morning all schools will be closed on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. District offices will also be closed to the public, allowing personnel to be available to assist in other areas.

Assessments are ongoing for schools and campuses, and the school system said an update would soon be provided regarding the rest of the school week.

Plans for high school exams will also be discussed with parents soon, the school system said.

Sumner County Schools (SCS) have also closed ahead of the school week. The system reported all schools will not report on Dec. 11 due to a widespread power outage throughout the county.

The county’s central office and support service will report as scheduled.

We remain in communication with city and county emergency services regarding road conditions and with public utilities regarding power restoration,” SCS said. “We will make a decision regarding school for Tuesday, December 12, 2023 by 4 p.m. on Monday.”

All CMCSS schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12. District offices will be closed...

Posted by Clarksville-Montgomery County School System on Sunday, December 10, 2023

