Shelters open across the Middle Tennessee area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several shelters are opening across the Middle Tennessee area after tornadoes passed through multiple counties.

WSMV4 has compiled a list of storm shelters that will be open.

Clarksville and Montgomery County Area

Red Cross Shelter at Northeast High School at 3701 Trenton Road will provide shelter.

Mosaic Church said they will open as a shelter to anyone in need. They said the church is also the Command Center for emergency personnel in the North Clarksville area. They added that due to a high need, they would be cancelling their services on Sunday to open their doors to emergency personnel and the community.

Manna Café Ministries in Clarksville will provide shelter at 503 D. Street for anyone displaced by the tornado activity.

Transformation Title and Escrow – On Sunday, the company will open its doors at 1811 Memorial Circle and will offer the following to anyone in need: Hot shower Hot meals Snacks Blankets A place to rest Transformation Title and Escrow said they can also deliver meals.

Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing at 2650 Trenton Road will provide shelter

Dickson, TN

Dickson YMCA at 225 Henslee Drive will provide shelter.

Springfield, TN

The Center at 401 N. Main St. will provide shelter. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. In order to access emergency shelter, people will need to provide identification. A hot meal will be provided between 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sleeping areas and showers will also be available. Residents are asked to bring their personal care items, including towels if possible. Breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 11. Pets will not be allowed at the shelter.

Millersville, TN

Beach High School at 3126 Long Hollow Pike will provide shelter.

Madison, TN

Madison Community Center at 550 Dupont Avenue will provide shelter.

Hendersonville, TN

Cornerstone Hendersonville at 1410 Stop 30 Road will provide shelter.

McEwen, TN

The McEwen Police Department said a storm shelter is currently open at the McEwen Church of Christ at 9704 Hwy 70 East.

Paris, TN

The Paris Police Department said a storm shelter at W O Inman Middle School at 400 Harrison Street is now open.

