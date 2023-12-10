Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado

The employee brought his coworkers and customers to the restaurant’s backrooms where they hid under tables.
A pizza restaurant employee saved his fellow employees and customers inside the restaurant just as a tornado blew through Hendersonville.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pizza restaurant employee helped his customers and fellow employees get to safety.

A tornado passed over the restaurant on New Shackle Island Road and through Hendersonville on Saturday.

Around 20 businesses in the area were destroyed by the tornado.

One pizza restaurant employee shared his experience.

“At first I was nervous because we had a building full of customers,” the employee said. “So I was like, ‘Oh I got to get everyone to safety.’”

With safety on his mind, the employee ran out of the kitchen and took everyone out of the kitchen and brought them and all of the customers to a backroom.

“I made sure, because there were kids there as well too and made them all get down because I had big tables underneath there,” he said. “So, I made them get underneath the tables to make sure everyone was safe.

As the tornado passed over the restaurant, the employee said you could hear the winds whistling through the doors.

“It was just scary,” he said. “The building started shaking, so I was getting nervous that the building was going to collapse on everyone. That was the biggest thing that I was thinking about when it was coming through.”

