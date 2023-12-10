Nashville officials to provide updates after deadly tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville officials plan to provide updates Sunday morning after a tornado ripped through the Madison area, killing two adults and a 2-year-old child on Saturday.

A press conference is scheduled for the 10 o’clock hour at Metro’s Office of Emergency Management. Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, OEM Director Chief William Swann, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, council members and Nashville Electric Service plan to be involved in the press conference to provide more information.

Davidson County was among several counties hit hard as a tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee killed six people, three in Davidson and three more in Montgomery County.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released the identities of the three people who died on Nesbitt Lane in Madison late Saturday night. They reported that 37-year-old Joseph Dalton, 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez, and 2-year-old Anthony Elmer Mendez died when Dalton’s mobile home was rolled by the tornado and flipped on top of a residence where Perez and Mendez were hiding inside.

Dalton’s 10-year-old son and Perez’s 7-year-old son were also in their respective homes when the tornado hit and were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with injuries but are expected to recover. The main areas of destruction occurred on Nesbitt Lane in the Madison area, where the three deaths were reported, and a church on Dickerson Pike, where 13 survivors were transported to nearby hospitals. The patients are listed as stable and expected to recover.

WSMV plans to take the press conference live on air.

LIVE UPDATES:

10:51 a.m. - Nashville Electric Service told reporters customers in Hendersonville could be without power for days.

10:44 a.m. - Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said officials have identified 22 structures that have collapsed due to the storm and “countless others” that have sustained damage.

