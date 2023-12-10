Multiple fatalities reported in Montgomery Co., EMA director confirms

The EMA director did not give a specific number of how many people have died.
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Tornado damage in Clarksville(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County EMA director confirmed that there were multiple fatalities in Montgomery County.

Several areas in the Clarksville and Montgomery County area had homes flattened after a confirmed tornado passed through on Saturday evening.

Previous Coverage
Montgomery County EMA reports injuries, flattened homes after confirmed tornado

People were reportedly trapped inside homes after the tornado.

The EMA director did not give a specific number of how many people have died.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

