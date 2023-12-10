Multiple fatalities reported in Montgomery Co., EMA director confirms
The EMA director did not give a specific number of how many people have died.
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County EMA director confirmed that there were multiple fatalities in Montgomery County.
Several areas in the Clarksville and Montgomery County area had homes flattened after a confirmed tornado passed through on Saturday evening.
Previous Coverage
People were reportedly trapped inside homes after the tornado.
The EMA director did not give a specific number of how many people have died.
This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.