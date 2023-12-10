Montgomery County Animal Care and Control helps owners find lost pets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Control will have an officer who will help the community find their pets that may have been lost in the storms.

An officer will be available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at West Creek Elementary School. The officer will scan pets for a microchip and find the owners.

“If you have found a lost pet you can take it to this location to have it scanned,” the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post. “Officers have already located some lost pets so please check our pages often.

The Montgomery County Animal Care and Control said they will have staff at the shelter at 616 N Spring St. to scan pets for microchips until 5 p.m. They will also be offering free microchipping to pets this week at the shelter and the affected areas of Montgomery County including:

Tiny Town

Tylertown

West Creek

Sandpiper

Britton Springs

For those who have found a lost pet, the Montgomery County Animal Care asks that people can keep the pet safe until the shelter can reach their area or when people can bring them to the shelter.

Until people can come to the shelter, they can do the following:

Complete a found pet report on the Montgomery County Animal Care website and attach a photo of the pet

Post a photo and the location where they pet was found and post to lost and found pet pages for Montgomery County and Clarksville as well as surrounding areas.

If you don’t have access to Facebook or the Montgomery County Animal Care website, email animalcontrol@mcgtn.net with a full description of the pet, your information, the location of found and a good photo of the pet and they will generate the found report there.

Montgomery County Animal Care also warns people to watch out for scammers.

“There are some terrible people out there who will also try to scam pet owners who have lost a pet or have found a pet by demanding money or gooeds in lieu of returning the pet to their owner,” Montgomery County Animal Care said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.