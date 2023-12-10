‘It’s just tragic’: Man, wife assist community after tornado hits Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man near West Creek Elementary School who had his roof blown off in a tornado that hit Clarksville shared what he experienced during and after the storm hit.

“When we were in the basement, I’ll be honest, I didn’t really hear damage. I heard the storm,” Rex Stockton said.

Stockton said the tornado passed over his and many other homes quickly.

“We’re talking like 20 or 30 seconds,” Stockton said.

When it was safe for him to get out of the basement, he assessed the damage at his home, then went to check on his neighbors.

“I ran over there real fast to check on him really quick and he was good,” Stockton said. “But then I was walking away from his home, I looked to the left and there were whole houses that are just gone.”

Stockton compared the damage to similar things people in the military would see.

“Some of us have been in the military so we’ve seen things similar,” Stockton said. “Some people haven’t though, and there were a lot of people around here that are probably going to need some help I’m sure to get past some of this.”

After seeing the damage, he and his wife Angie, a local nurse, began helping people.

“She was able to do some CPR, but she was not alone,” Stockton said. “There were medics. People were just coming from everywhere to help and they were able to do what they could.”

Stockton explained that everyone in the community, even kids has been trying to help.

“Some of them, unfortunately, we couldn’t help, but there were a couple of kids that were able to be helped. Some of them you know you can’t…” Stockton said.

Stockton became emotional when talking about his wife assisting people with CPR, and began to well up with tears.

“She is really good,” he managed to say.

Stockton said that once the names [of the deceased] come out, people will want to do whatever they can.

“Yeah, it’s just tragic,” he said.

