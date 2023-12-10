Hendersonville mayor urges residents to stay home in the aftermath of devastating tornadoes

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary said his message for city residents the morning after devastating tornadoes is simple: Stay off the roads and help your neighbors if you can.

On Saturday, tornadoes touched down across several cities in Middle Tennessee, wreaking havoc as they went. Clary said the Hendersonville fortunately has no reported fatalities and only a handful of minor injuries.

“We were sort of fortunately hedged so that the damage was along the business area,” Clary said. “There weren’t many people there... So, we’re fortunate that everything that was hit is replaceable.”

Clary said though the tornado destroyed business buildings for the most part, several homes still took on some damage. Homes on Clearview Circle and Hunters Trail reportedly saw the most damage, specifically to roofs and windows.

Residents in the area are also still experiencing power outages, with numbers reportedly in the thousands. Clary said it could be four to five days before every home and business has power again.

Clary urged residents to stay home in the aftermath of everything.

“Right now, we need them to stay home,” Clary said. “Check on your neighbors, especially if you have electricity. Check on your neighbors to see how they’re doing.”

Residents are asked to avoid main roads to allow electric crews to restore power.

