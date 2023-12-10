Gov. Bill Lee, state officials tour storm damage across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan, and state and local officials toured tornado damage across Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

Lee, Sheehan and other state officials flew to Clarksville to tour the damage. They were joined by Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

Lee was briefed on storm damage by TEMA officials. In Montgomery County, 91 homes were destroyed and three people died.

Three people, a child and two adults, were killed when a two-story home collapsed.

Golden said Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Non-essential county offices will be closed.

Lee and First Lady Maria Lee talked with residents to hear what they experienced during the storm.

According to a pool reporter traveling with the governor, Lee took moments to himself to take in all the damage.

Maria Lee was in awe of the damage at one home with a missing roof.

“How strange to be on the second floor looking up at the sky,” Maria Lee said during the tour.

Some of the neighbors there told the governor they were at Costco doing Christmas shopping when the storm hit.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts asked the First Lady to “pray for our city.”

Maria Lee began helping people clean up debris.

Governor Lee said he was inspired by all the people helping clean up the neighborhood. When leaving, he stopped and thanked volunteers for their service.

Upon leaving Clarksville, the governor asked to fly over the damage in the area. The two Blackhawks carrying the delegation took a route to allow for more visibility from the air.

The governor visited a neighborhood on Clearview Circle in Hendersonville. The state officials were joined by House Minority Leader William Lambert in Sumner County.

Governor Lee asked FEMA officials about government assistance. He wanted to talk about getting individual assistance for people who may have stand-alone damage.

The governor talked with neighbors about their experience and storm damage. The governor and First Lady also spoke with neighbors about their experience and storm damage.

Neighbors told the governor that church volunteers showed up first thing Sunday morning to help with clean up.

The governor and First Lady took time to see damage behind homes and thanked volunteers for showing up to help.

The governor also met with Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary. Sumner County Mayor John Isbell was also in the Clear View Circle neighborhood.

The governor took photos with city officials near the storm damage, according to the pool report.

The delegation left the Hendersonville neighborhood heading to the Madison area where three people also died.

Lee and Sheehan will hold a media briefing after arriving in Madison.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said 13 tornadoes were reported in Tennessee on Saturday.

In Montgomery County, in addition to the three deaths, 23 people were injured and received treatment at local hospitals.

Additionally, 675 structures had damage. The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency reported that 65 structures had minor damage, 339 had moderate damage and 271 had major damage. The EMA said 91 structures were destroyed. The majority of the structures damaged were homes.

In Nashville, three people died including a 2-year-old and two adults. The Nashville Fire Department said in total there were 21 injuries. Of the 21, 19 were taken to local hospitals and two declined transport.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said a total of 22 structures collapsed during the storm with “countless others” damaged.

According to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Davidson County had a $3.3 million per capita loss.

In total, the State of Tennessee had a $12.7 million per capita loss.

