Ft. Campbell soldier helps families affected by Clarksville tornado

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Ft. Campbell soldier and his friends went door to door in Clarksville subdivisions passing out supplies and helping people in need in the wake of Saturday’s deadly tornado.

Vinnie said he was driving up I-24 when the tornado hit and called everyone he knew to come out and help.

Vinnie and his friends went to three subdivisions where they passed out food, water, and anything anyone needed.

“We’re just going through houses trying to get belongings and trying to get people’s necessities in and out,” he said.

He explained that one of his friends gave a family a ride to a hotel through their insurance so they could get home safely.

“I’m just happy to see the better half of this that people are still alive and not injured,” he said. “The exponential damage has been outrageous and I’m blessed to still have a home and I can’t say the same for some of these people. So this is the least that we can do is just be out here to help the community.”

As Vinnie and his friends were going through the subdivisions and helping people, they saw leveled houses and cars strung along the roads.

“We just helped the lady tape up her windows for her Jeep,” Vinnie said. “There was glass everywhere. She’s just trying to transport her kids and we couldn’t have that, children and glass.”

As for the other subdivisions, Vinnie said there was water damage and power lines everywhere.

“I’m just telling everybody that sees this for the next couple of days, you know be safe, be careful, stay away from any kind of lines,” Vinnie said. “Be careful because there’s just absolutely hell rained everywhere.”

After hearing about the lives lost in the tornado, Vinnie said he knew he had to get out there and had to help.

“You know, I’m blessed to be completely uninjured and to be unaffected by this tornado,” Vinnie said. “I can’t thank God enough but to hear that, you know.”

Vinnie said that although he didn’t know any of the people he helped, he felt a connection through them.

“We all live together,” Vinnie said. “We’re all here together. And as many people as we can get out here to help families grieve, help families get their belongings, the things they need, the things they love. That’s really all that matters.”

