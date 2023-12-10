Former Titans great Frank Wycheck dies at 52

His family said at this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga home.
Frank Wycheck
Frank Wycheck(Lawrence Jackson | AP)
By Chris Harris
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Titans tight end Frank Wycheck was found dead in his Chattanooga home, his family confirmed.

His family said at this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga home, hit his head on Saturday morning, and was found unresponsive that afternoon.

Wycheck retired in 2003 after 11 NFL seasons. He finished his career with 505 receptions and 5,126 yards with 28 touchdowns.

Wycheck holds the record for the most passes caught and receiving yards by a TE in Titans history.

He was also an integral part of the most iconic play for the team after the move to Nashville, “The Music City Miracle.”

It was Wycheck who threw the ball to Kevin Dyson, which turned into a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to lift the Titans to a 22-16 victory in an AFC Wildcard playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Wycheck was a three-time NFL Pro Bowl selection and a member of the Titans/Oilers Ring of Honor.

He was also inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Wycheck family said they appreciate the love and support they’ve received, but ask the public to respect their privacy during this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
First Alert Weather Day guide: How to stay safe, who to contact during severe weather
Clarksville tornado damage
Montgomery County EMA reports injuries, flattened homes after confirmed tornado

Latest News

A delivery trailer was destroyed by tornado at Ace Hardware in Hendersonville, TN.
Hendersonville mayor urges residents to stay home in the aftermath of devastating tornadoes
Officials provide update after deadly Nashville tornado
Officials access damage in Nashville, Madison after deadly tornado
Three people, including a 2-year-old, were killed during a tornado in Nashville.
Nashville mayor: "Yesterday was unfortunately another heartbreaking day for Nashville"
Authorities review damage to homes, businesses and the power system following deadly tornado
Power outages, damage, death: Nashville authorities on tornado aftermath