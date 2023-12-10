First Alert Forecast: Much colder air settles in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Much colder air settles in across the MidState today after yesterday’s deadly storms push out.

Temperatures will start out in the 30s for many areas this morning. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s this afternoon. This will make for a very cold day of cleanup after yesterday’s tornadoes. Be sure to layer up. It will get even colder by tomorrow morning as temperatures fall to the 20s overnight.

Temperatures will be much colder today. (WSMV)

Monday will remain chilly with temperatures topping out in the 40s again with lows falling to the 20s. However, it will be bright and sunny.

Temperatures will rebound as we head into Tuesday onward. Highs will become more seasonable in the mid to upper 50s.

Morning lows will remain around freezing for the rest of the week, but highs will stay in the upper 50s, just a little bit above average.

Our next weather-maker comes on Saturday in the form of scattered showers. We aren’t expecting any severe weather, but be prepared for rain showers throughout the day.

