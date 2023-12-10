First Alert Forecast: Colder and quieter start to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The severe threat is long gone. Quieter and colder weather are on tap to start the week

Temperatures will drop into the 20s all across the region tonight. (WSMV)

It will get cold tonight as temperatures fall to the 20s. You’ll need your winter jacket as you start your Monday.

Monday afternoon also looks chilly with highs only in the middle to upper 40s under a sunny sky.

By Tuesday, our winds turn out of the south bringing back highs in the middle to upper 50s. Partly cloudy can be expected.

Morning lows will remain around freezing for the rest of the week, but highs will stay in the upper 50s, just a little bit above average.

Next weekend is looking a little drier than previously expected. Strong high pressure could keep a storm system just to our south. For now, stray showers can’t be ruled out either day. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

