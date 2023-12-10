Day after the tornado: Clarksville, Montgomery Co. mayor, emergency officials report storm aftermath

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The morning after a deadly tornado ripped through Montgomery County, fire, police and state officials are expected to hold a press conference.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr., Emergency Services Director Jimmie Edwards, Chief David Crockarell, and Sheriff John Fuson will congregate at Northeast High School Sunday morning to provide an update for the community.

Montgomery County confirmed three people have died as a result of the tornado, including one child. Additionally, 23 people were injured and received treatment at local hospitals.

Pitts declared a State of Emergency and a public curfew for the city, which took effect last night and will continue tonight at 9 p.m.

“We are devastated by the catastrophic event that happened yesterday afternoon,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said at the conference.

Golden said medical services and crews are still clearing roads.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said the group took a tour around the affected neighborhoods Sunday morning, calling the damage “devastating.” A number of homes and areas remain without power, and Pitts said it could take weeks before power is fully restored.

Tennova Healthcare received 53 patients total after the devasting storms, according to Emergency Services Director Jimmie Edwards. Nine were transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Warning sirens did not go off as soon as they could, according to officials, but they could not provide an update as to why.

