Day after the tornado: Clarksville, Montgomery Co. mayor, emergency officials report storm aftermath

Both the city and county mayor, fire officials, the sheriff and more are expected to provide an update the day after a deadly tornado hit.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The morning after a deadly tornado ripped through Montgomery County, fire, police and state officials are expected to hold a press conference.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr., Emergency Services Director Jimmie Edwards, Chief David Crockarell, and Sheriff John Fuson will congregate at Northeast High School Sunday morning to provide an update for the community.

Montgomery County confirmed three people have died as a result of the tornado, including one child. Additionally, 23 people were injured and received treatment at local hospitals.

Pitts declared a State of Emergency and a public curfew for the city, which took effect last night and will continue tonight at 9 p.m.

LIVE Updates

“We are devastated by the catastrophic event that happened yesterday afternoon,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said at the conference.

Golden said medical services and crews are still clearing roads.

Following a deadly tornado in Clarksville, rescue crews said they found a girl singing 'All I Want For Christmas'

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said the group took a tour around the affected neighborhoods Sunday morning, calling the damage “devastating.” A number of homes and areas remain without power, and Pitts said it could take weeks before power is fully restored.

Tennova Healthcare received 53 patients total after the devasting storms, according to Emergency Services Director Jimmie Edwards. Nine were transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Warning sirens did not go off as soon as they could, according to officials, but they could not provide an update as to why.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado moving through Clarksville on Saturday.
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
First Alert Weather Day guide: How to stay safe, who to contact during severe weather
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Clarksville tornado damage
Montgomery County EMA reports injuries, flattened homes after confirmed tornado

Latest News

Following a deadly tornado in Clarksville, rescue crews said they found a girl singing 'All I...
After tornado, rescue crews find girl singing 'All I Want For Christmas'
The mayor of Montgomery County spoke hours after a deadly tornado
Montgomery Co Mayor Speaks After Deadly Tornado
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Nashville officials to provide updates after deadly tornado
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System logo
Clarksville-Montgomery County schools close for two days after weekend tornadoes